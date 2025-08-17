Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
4d

INFORMED CONSENT?

Treatment of children with Gender Dysphoria in Australia has a short history:

‘A few cases per year prior to 2009 then rapidly increasing to 821 cases in 2021’.

Thus, while there exists a significant cohort who have undergone Gender Transition (GT) none can be considered ‘long-term’.

In order to understand the long-term outcome (30 - 50 year post GT) we reference European studies where ‘modern’ GT treatments originated in the 1970’s.

. . . I reference 5 (of numerous) long-tern post-GT European studies briefly and summarise the findings.

1. Transition as Treatment: The Best Studies Show the Worst Outcomes

• Key Findings: Total mortality was 51% higher than in the general population, mainly from suicide, AIDS, CVS diseases, drug abuse and unknown causes.

2. Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons Sweden (1973– 2023)

• Key Finding: Individuals who underwent sex reassignment surgery exhibited substantially higher risks of mortality, suicidal behaviour and psychiatric conditions compared to the general population.

3. Suicide Mortality Among Adolescents in Finland (1996–2019)

• Key Finding: Gender dysphoria alone did not predict mortality or suicide among adolescents referred to gender clinics. Psychiatric comorbidities were the primary predictors of mortality and medical GT didn’t mitigate suicide risk.

4. Somatic Morbidity and Cause of Death in Denmark (1978–2010)

• Key Finding: Among individuals who underwent GT, somatic morbidity increased from 19.1% pre-surgery to 23.2% post-surgery, with a mortality rate of 9.6%. The average age at death was 53.5 years.

5. Amsterdam Cohort of Gender Dysphoria Study (1972–2017)

• Key Finding: While suicide risk in transgender individuals is higher than in the general population, this risk remains consistent across all stages of GT.

. . . These long-term post GT studies indicate a truly miserable existence for the poor souls involved and I wonder if parents are provide with detailed information as to these possible outcomes as is legally required in the process of informed consent?

2 replies
Phil Dye's avatar
Phil Dye
4d

Another outstanding piece of research here. As the gallows are built and the rope is oiled, we await the first case against gender clinicians in Australia. I hope it's soon.

