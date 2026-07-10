Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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for the kids's avatar
for the kids
1dEdited

Consistently and overwhelmingly positive?

No..https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38030953/

Thank you as usual for your great reporting!

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barri
2d

Yet another great article exposing this madness. Have you read this blog by Nick Wallis, the journalist who helped expose the Post Office scandal in the UK?

https://genderblog.net/welsh-gender-service-going-rogue/

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