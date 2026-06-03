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Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
3d

I have referenced this subject in GCN in the past, it may be worth a replay:

EXTREME OFERVALUED BELIEF (EOB)

An EOB is a psychiatric condition first described by the neuropsychiatrist Carl Wernicke in 1892.

The condition is shared by others in a subculture and are defended with passion.

EOB’s appear rational to those who holds them and are strongly reinforced socially. They become resistant to challenge and can drive destructive action, either outwards in the form of violence and/or inwards in the form of inappropriate medical interventions that severely impact health.

How do EOBs apply to transgender identities?

• They are shared and celebrated not just within trans subcultures but by the much of western society.

• They appear rational because physicians. schools, media, and governments reinforce it.

• EOB’s hardens to certainty. To the individual, the trans identity feels very real.

• They drive action—not violence against others, but harm against one’s own body through hormones and surgeries.

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
3d

GIRLS will be GIRLS

https://documents.parliament.qld.gov.au/com/LASC-C96E/PPROLAB202-EF1C/Taken%20on%20Notice%20and%20Response,%20Womens%20Forum%20Australia.pdf#:~:text=(This%20list%20features%20only%20a,males%20are%20on%20this%20list.

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