On notice

More than 100 Australian health practitioners have signed an open letter calling for an end to puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery for gender-distressed minors.

The signatories include 24 fellows of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists; the distinguished medical scientist Dr T J Martin; 22 fellows of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners; paediatricians; psychologists and psychotherapists; nurses; former and current university professors; and 10 fellows of the Royal Australasian College of Physicians.

The letter urges professional bodies and regulatory authorities to recognise the risk of harm to vulnerable children and adolescents posed by the “gender-affirming” treatment model.

“Invasive treatments such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and surgery hold known and potential risks of harm. These include sterility, urogenital and sexual dysfunction, effects on bone, brain and cardiovascular health,” the letter says.

It argues that practitioners should be given clear advice to use “psychosocial support as the first-line intervention for young people with gender-related distress.”

Weight of evidence

In support of its case for a correction, the open letter cites England’s 2020-24 Cass review; the more cautious treatment policy adopted in Nordic countries such as Finland and Sweden since 2020; May’s Gender Dysphoria Report from the US Department of Health and Human Services; and the recently-updated psychology-first approach recommended by Australia’s National Association of Practising Psychiatrists.

The letter also notes the Cass review’s negative verdict on Australia’s de facto national treatment guideline—issued in 2018 by the Royal Children’s Hospital (RCH) Melbourne—and April’s ruling in a puberty blocker case by Family Court Justice Andrew Strum, who was highly critical of RCH Melbourne and the gender-affirming model.

The open letter has been sent to numerous medical colleges, associations of psychologists, media outlets, and state and federal political leaders.

Australia’s federal Health Minister Mark Butler has ordered the National Health and Medical Research Council to review the RCH Melbourne treatment advice and develop new national guidelines.

In the state of Queensland, new treatment of gender-distressed minors with puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones has been paused in the public health sector, pending an independent review of the evidence.