Discussion about this post

Dr John Buchanan
Hi Bernard, thanks for the time and effort you put in. I have two suggestions/ comments

1 . “Psychosocial support” means little; what they need is “professional supportive psychotherapy”.

Evidence is that with that, most end up with their natal gender.

2. From discussion with the Qld psychiatrist who has been a whistleblower, and the Cass report, I believe a large part of the problem has been INADEQUATE ASSESSMENT; has this been woke “must just believe what kids say” ?; in Psychiatry things are rarely as they seem or as they first present.

Dr John Buchanan MBBS, MMed, DPM, FRACP, FRANZCP retired Consultant Psychiatrist

Vincent Keane
OUR MEDICAL INSTITIUTIOINS HAVE PPROMOTED THE ‘AFFIRMATIVE MODEL OF GENDER CARE’ IN A MOST INAPPROPRIATE & DANGEROUS MANNER -

In 1987 an Australian surgeon developed an Intravaginal Sling Device (IVS) to treat pelvic floor prolapse in women, a condition a that sometimes followed childbirth.

From 1998 the AMA acted as exclusive distributor for the device which was introduced without appropriate studies to confirm its efficacy and safety.

By 2002 the IVS was in widespread use in Australis the US and multiple locations globally.

Over time some women thus treated reported complications including chronic pain, urinary incontinence, dyspareunia, & migration of the device into the vaginal wall.

As its use spread globally so too did ever more reports of adverse outcomes. Surgical removal difficult due to migration & entangled with pelvic tissue.

Ultimately the IVS caused irreversible damage to thousands of women resulting in billions of dollars in legal settlements across multiple countries.

. . . . Fast forward more than two decades: The AMA has endorsed and promoted the ‘Affirmative Model of Gender’ and, as in the case of the IVS no studies had been undertaken to confirm the safety and efficacy of the. Wil they ever learn?

. . . as well as the AMA many of our prestigious medical organisations have fallen in line to support this nonsense.

