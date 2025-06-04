Gender Clinic News

Eriko
7h

As the mother of an autistic teen, I came across a local 'Neurodiversity Hub' which offers services to young people on the spectrum. If you go through the staff bios on their website, however, half identify as queer, trans or non-binary. What chance do autistic kids have of escaping the pull of the trans cult, with organisations like these?

Vincent Keane
8h

The Largest study to date confirms overlap between autism and gender diversity by Laura Dattaro. 14th September 2020

. . . . People who do not identify with the sex they were assigned at birth are three to six times as likely to be autistic as cisgender people are.

The results come from an analysis of five unrelated databases that all include information that referernces autism, mental health and gender.

The five datasets together include 641,860 people, mostly adults; 30,892 have autism and 3,777 identify as gender diverse. The majority of the data — from about 514,000 people

About 30,000, or 5 percent, of the cisgender people in the study have autism, the researchers found, whereas 895, or 24 percent, of the gender-diverse people do.

