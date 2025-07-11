Gender Clinic News

Guy van Hazel
18h

I cannot understand why Dr Spencer was not immediately re-instated on the election of the ‘Liberal’ Govt in Queensland.

They were dubious enough about the Affirmative Model to order an Inquiry but did not have the courage of their convictions to reverse the decision made under the previous Labor Government.

All the time she remains unemployed by the Queensland Hospital she is missing salary she will ultimately be shown to be entitled to and which will have to be paid back by Queensland taxpayers plus her growing legal bill.

You would think the Minister for Health would realise this simple fact.

Vincent Keane
16h

JUSTICE STRUM HAS MY VOTE FOR A POSITION ON THE ETHICS COMMITTEE!

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia recently relied on the findings of the Cass Review and clinical expert evidence in Re Devin.

In his judgment, Justice Strum:

• Endorsed the Cass review.

• Regarded the risk of harm from puberty blockers as “unacceptable”.

• Rejected the idea that gender identity is innate and immutable.

• Criticised the gender clinic’s policy of unreserved affirmation.

• Found that a senior gender-affirming clinician had failed in her duty of impartiality as an expert witness.

• Found the gender clinic lacking in its approach to assessment, diagnosis, and therapeutic options.

The judiciary has set an example of considered, evidence-based, developmentally appropriate analysis, which Australian health bodies have so far failed to adopt, leaving Australian clinicians in legal jeopardy.

Meanwhile:

• The Australian Medical Association (AMA) supports access to gender-affirming care for transgender and gender diverse individuals, including young people.

• The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) strongly supports an affirmative approach to care for children and adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria.

• The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) supports an affirmative model of gender care

• The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine (ACRRM) supports the provision of gender-affirming care within rural and remote settings.

• The Australian Medical Students Association (AMSA) strongly supports the informed consent model of gender-affirming care.

