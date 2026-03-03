Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pat Duran's avatar
Pat Duran
Mar 3

I think it's a sign society is beginning to grow skeptical of trans ideology that a detransitioner recently won a $2 million suit against two doctors involved in her "gender affirming care." The basis of her suit was that the psychologist and surgeon providing care "failed to meet the standard of care through inadequate psychological evaluation, poor communication between the professionals, and insufficient screening before proceeding with the irreversible procedure." Hopefully insurance companies will institute more rigorous protocols for screening, and eventually decide not to cover these practitioners because the research does not support these disfiguring surgeries and dangerous drug regimens.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Mar 3

I Reference a very recent study from ‘The Lancet Regional Health’ of Feb 2026, titled: ‘All-cause and cause-specific mortality among transgender and gender diverse people: a nationwide cohort study in Australia’.

The study sourced admin data on healthcare and death records (2012–2023) from all Australians aged 15 and above who had initiated gender-affirming hormone therapy and matched to the general population who visited a GP in the same period

. . . Findings: A total of 19,347 trans people AMAB (Assigned Male at Birth) and 9713 trans people AFAB (Assigned Female at Birth) were matched with 9,879,037 general population males and 10,282,651 general population females.

All-cause mortality was significantly elevated for trans people AMAB & AFAB.

For trans AFAB, cause-specific mortality was elevated for CV disease, suicide and cancer. For trans AMAB cause-specific mortality was elevated for cancer, suicide & CV disease

. . . The study methodology is innovative: Australia’s ‘transition’ cohort is younger than the age-range when we would expect significant morbidity and mortality to appear as described in the long-term European studies. The historic captures of the cohort accessing gender-affirming hormone therapy and linking that to their morbidity and mortality provides us with a very clear view of what we must expect from the current cohort of minors graduating from the ‘Affirmative Model of Gender Care’.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bernard Lane · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture