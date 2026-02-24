Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
Feb 25

Extreme Overvalued Belief and Gender Dysphoria

…..What is an ‘Extreme Overvalued Belief’ (EOB):

It is a term used in forensic psychiatry to describe abnormal false and bizarre beliefs that impact an individual’s behaviour to a pathological degree. It is a rigidly held conviction that is shared within a subculture.

EOB’s become increasingly dominant, emotionally charged and resistant to challenge.

Individuals defend and amplify the belief that is often fuelled by online echo chambers and peer influence.

….Do EOB’s impact transgender identities?

It certainly ticks the ‘abnormal false and bizarre beliefs’ criteria given that adolescents, following a cocktail of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, willingly line up for a bilateral mastectomy or penectomy (depending on the respective inappropriate bodies that they were born in)

This stuff is not fringe medicine, it is the brave new world that is shared and celebrated by much of Western society, schools, media and, of course, medical professionals.

. . . It is the domain our gender physicians and mental health experts who are said to be saving many lives.

Vincent Keane
Feb 25

I post a selection of five studies found on an internet search over ten minutes referencing the long-term outcome for those who undergo gender transition:

…..Elevated Suicide Risk (General/Long-term): A 42-year study in Denmark (1980–2021) found that transgender individuals had 7.7 times the rate of suicide attempts and 3.5 times the rate of death by suicide compared to the non-transgender population.

…..Elevated Mortality Risk (Post-Surgery): A 2024 analysis using U.S. data from 2003 to 2023 reported that, after propensity matching, individuals who underwent gender-affirming surgery had a 4.71-fold higher risk of suicide attempts and a 4.26-fold higher risk of being deceased compared to controls.

…..Long-Term Follow-Up Study (Sweden): A 2011 Swedish study found that 10 to 15 years after sex-reassignment surgery, the suicide rate was 20 times higher than that of matched controls.

……Mortality Trends (Netherlands): A 50-year study (1972–2018) in the Netherlands showed that the mortality risk for transgender individuals did not decrease over time, despite better social acceptance and medical care. The study found a twofold increased mortality risk compared to the general population, with higher suicide rates, particularly in transgender women.

