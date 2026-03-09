Gender Clinic News

for the kids
4dEdited

Thank you!

the Fox Varian case is really interesting because the incoming president of WPATH also said the WPATH SOC8 is not standards of care (Ben Ryan reported a bunch of this on his substack): https://benryan.substack.com/p/the-surgeon-who-trusts-the-system is the last of his 3 part series on the trial, which he documented in depth.

I think if SOC8 is the standard of care that surgeons for adults will be at higher risk of prosecution, but not those for minors. For adults all the interventions have as part of the criteria: "Other possible causes of apparent gender incon-gruence have been identified and excluded" (Appendix D).

Not so for minors.

But I remember SOC7 had statements all over the place saying they were just recommendations and that people should be flexible or something like that. Maybe SOC8 does, too.

The BBC coverage of the hormones being stopped in the UK left out important content, covered by Nick Wallis in the Mail, didn't it?! Like the harms of the drugs? And didn't mention that the international guidelines, being referred to as authoritative by someone whose business is providing the drugs, were created by interfering with the evidence, stuff like that...?!

1 reply by Bernard Lane
Theo
3d

I agree with Peter Sim. A lot of people seem overly confident that all future lawsuits will succeed now, but it's unfortunately not that simple. Every lawsuit contains minor differences and its often those differences that determine the outcome. In the Fox Varian case, one of the most damning pieces of evidence was the fact that the psychologist never actually diagnosed Fox with gender dysphoria and never explicitly mentioned her having gender dysphoria in his notes, instead saying she had body dysmorphia. But I'd imagine most other cases probably mention gender dysphoria somewhere. Even by gender doctor standards, never writing down that the patient has gender dysphoria seems like a baffling mistake.

