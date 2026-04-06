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Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Apr 6

The most comprehensive study of the long-term outcome for those who undergo gender ‘transition’ is probably the Swedish study.

It is a scientific document devoid of the woke nonsense promoted by our gender clinics and is a must-read’ for those interested or involved in the subject.

Medical ethics demand that parents of children in the gender dysphoria ‘transition’ queue by made aware of this and similar studies.

I cite a very brief summary of some of the key points in the study

. . . ‘Long-term follow-up of transsexual persons (TX) undergoing sex reassignment surgery’: A cohort study in Sweden covering 1973-2003

(the full study is readily accessible on the internet)

The objective of the study was, in part, to compare mortality and morbidity rates between the TX and control.

Results summary:

• The suicide rate within the TX cohort was 19 times that of the controls.

• The overall mortality rates among the TX cohort was 2.8 times that of the controls.

• The psychiatric inpatient care among the TX was 2.8 that of controls

The Strengths of this study include nationwide representativity over more than 30 years, extensive follow-up time and minimal loss to follow-up. Many previous studies suffer from low outcome. this study has captured almost the entire population of sex-reassigned transsexual individuals in Sweden from 1973–2003.

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dd's avatar
dd
6dEdited

Bernard, What is one example of what is considered "severe disorder"? I take it that suicidality would count, as example.

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