Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
4d

PERHAPS ANOTHER RETHINK OF THE ‘AFFIRMITIVE-ONLY’ MODEL?

I reference an interesting study titled:

‘Reconsidering Informed Consent for Trans-Identified Children, Adolescents, and Young Adults’. Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy, March 2022

I summarise the four main points of concern outlined in the paper:

1. Dramatic growth in demand for services threatens true informed consent

Currently 2.9% of U.S. high school students identify as transgender, while in colleges, 3% of males and 5% of females identify as gender-diverse

2. Professionals influence the integrity of the informed consent process

Gender professionals, see their role as validating the young person’s fervent wishes for hormones and surgery and clearing the path for gender transition

3. Poor evaluations

Frequently evaluations provided by gender clinicians may only ascertain the diagnosis of gender dysphoria (DSM-5) without considering other factors like mental health conditions and psychosocial contexts.

4. Incorrect information shared

(i)The uncertain permanence of a child’s or an adolescent’s gender identity, and

(ii) the uncertain long-term physical and mental outcomes of gender transition

…….It is noteworthy that the issues of most concern highlighted in the study are essentially the pillars of the ‘lifesaving’ Affirmative Model of Gender Care:

Affirmation at all cost then the X-sex hormones followed by irreversible, mutilating and sterilising surgery, then a delay pending a high-probability long-term outcome that includes elevated suicide rate, crushing mental health morbidities and early death.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture