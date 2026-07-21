Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
9h

AusPATH, the Australian Professional Association for Trans Health strongly endorses the Affirmative Model of Gender Care claiming it is medically necessary, life-saving and highly effective.

AusPATH acknowledges that individuals who transition have experienced elevated rates of HIV, suicide, mental health comorbidities, and early death and that such negative outcomes are a result of systemic stigma, discrimination and family rejection.

Interestingly, we have access to multiple long-term gender transition outcome studies spanning some 50 years. Suicide, psychiatric comorbidities and early death are a recurring theme.

The challenge of addressing systemic stigma, discrimination and family rejection are not addressed in the Affirmative Model.

Claiming that the Affirmative Model of Gender Care is medically necessary and highly effective is iatrogenic nonsense.

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Renate Klein's avatar
Renate Klein
7h

A rather confused book! In our Spinifex book with the same title, Gender Identity, Laura Lecuona, a Mexican philosopher, argues the case against Gender Identity much more clearly. And she does not call herself ‚gender critical‘ - just radical feminist.

https://sites.google.com/view/casablancamexico2026?usp=sharing

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