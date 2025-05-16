Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
May 16

And you better start swimmin'

or you'll sink like a stone

for the times they are a-changin’

THE AUSTRALIAN GENDER-ZIP TRUE BELIEVERS ARE A DYING BREED

• The RACP (Royal Australian College of Physicians) strongly supports expert clinical care that is non-judgemental and welcoming for children and has advised against a review of the Affirmative Model of Gender Care.

• The British RCPCH (Royal College of Paediatrics & Child Health – the Australian equivalent College is housed within the RACP) acknowledges the need for a cautious & evidence-based approach to medical interventions in children

• The Australian Medical Association (AMA) & its journal support gender-affirming care for children.

• The BMJ (British Medical Journal) advocates for a cautious and evidence-based approach to gender transition in children and young people

• Australian Faculty of Public Health Medicine generally supports the affirmative model of gender care.

• The United Kingdom's public health stance on gender transition in children has become more cautious, particularly regarding puberty blockers.

• Medicare in Australia covers gender affirmation surgeries that are deemed medically necessary including ‘top’ and ‘bottom’ surgeries for children

• Previously the NHS offered a more "affirmative" approach but now has emphasis on mental health support and delaying medical interventions.

• Royal Australian College of General Practitioners: (RACGP) strongly supports

the affirmative model of gender care.

• The British College of General Practitioners (RCP) and the NHS have dramatically revised their approaches to gender transition in children.

• Australia’s gender clinics continue affirmative model of ‘gender care’

• Finland, France, Norway, Sweden, the UK and 21 States in the US prohibit it.

Sufeitzy
May 16

The tide is turning.

The remaining conflict is the ACA provision which requires insurers to cover gender treatments.

Once that is gone it’s open season to go after doctors, and it won’t be pretty.

Bondi’s language is acute and accurate.

© 2025 Bernard Lane
