Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
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Dr Telfer as at the 2019 royal commission stated:

“It’s really interesting when we think about mental health clinicians within the context of trans and gender-diverse children, because you don’t really need someone to diagnose a person with gender dysphoria, because a trans identity is something that’s so innately personal.

. . . . In truth it’s about as innate as the belief in the tooth fairy and Santa Claus given Studies confirm that around 80% of children experiencing childhood gender dysphoria (GD) or gender incongruence naturally "desist," or lose the condition, by puberty or in early adulthood if no medical intervention is provided.

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