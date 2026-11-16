Analysis | The title is a faithful summary of the interim recommendation on puberty blockers issued by Australia’s National Health and Medical Research Council.

It reads: “Advice on the use of puberty suppressants in the care of trans and gender diverse people aged under 18.”

This presupposes that chemical interference in a naturally timed puberty is “care”, rather than harm inflicted by medicine.

“Trans and gender diverse” means identity politics prevail. No therapeutic exploration of potential underlying causes for a trans identification, please.

As for “people aged under 18”, this is meant to reassure, whereas a 10-year-old child started on puberty blockers sounds alarming.

Buried in an appendix, the NHMRC guidelines development group jettisons yesterday’s claim that blockers are lifesaving mental health care.

The evidence base for years of gender clinic marketing is acknowledged to be of low and very-low certainty. With such weak data, the true outcomes of medical treatment are unknown.

Blockers as a cure for gender dysphoria? Very-low certainty evidence, the NHMRC concedes. Blockers as suicide prevention? Very low, again.

No long-term data? Too hard. “Considering the impact of puberty suppression in isolation is also difficult for many outcomes, particularly long-term or rare outcomes for which data is often difficult to collect.”

So, how can the NHMRC guidelines group arrive at an interim recommendation—even a weak “conditional recommendation”—that children be considered for puberty blockers?

They do this by shifting the rationale from mental health outcomes, where the poverty of the database has been shown time and time again, to the more amenable concepts of patient “autonomy” and “embodiment goals”.

According to the guidelines group, the GRADE system for rating evidence quality demands a focus on “outcomes that are critical or important to key interest holders…” That includes troubled kids and their wishes of the moment.

Plus: “Low-certainty evidence does not lessen the importance of making a recommendation to a guideline’s end users.” Again, think teenagers struggling to accept their one and only body.

And: “Trans and gender diverse young people will have varied values, identities, preferences, lived experiences, and embodiment goals.”

Take the penis.

Without blockers, we are told, the median length would be 12.8cm. With suppression of normal sexual development, the median will be 3.3cm shorter. And the evidence for this is of moderate certainty (better than low or very low). Embodiment goal reached!

The evidence that blockers put girls into a menopause-like state is even better; it is of high certainty. Does that count as embodiment or is it autonomy (which used to mean the right to refuse treatment rather than conscripting doctors to meet a consumer’s wants)?

Either way, it seems that journalists and judges should stop using the diagnostic term gender dysphoria. This was a condition with some claim to being serious; it came with the requirement that a child be suffering real distress.

The NHMRC guidelines group prefers the “depathologised” term gender incongruence, a vague state of being which may not involve any distress at all.

“Gender incongruence is the clinical term to describe an inconsistency between a person’s gender and their sex recorded at birth. Gender incongruence, and being trans and gender diverse, is not a mental health disorder.”

The guidelines group thinks lack of distress should not block the consumer-child who seeks medical treatment, and so the advice is that gender incongruence be the (open) gateway to medicalisation.

The NHMRC interim advice document says: “…it would be problematic if the [pro-blockers] recommendation applied only to young people with gender distress, because some well-supported young people may not be experiencing distress when they and their family contact health services for information and care, and making them wait until they are distressed would be unethical.”

In the parlance of gender ideology, any restraint on medicalisation is likely to be unethical or discriminatory—and often both.

Consider the role of a multi-disciplinary team. In the NHMRC document, there are more than a score of references to this supposedly indispensable safeguard. And then, out of the blue, comes the trans exception clause: “…the lack of availability of multidisciplinary services should not be used as a barrier to delay or prevent access to care”.

But what about the judges?

If there is disagreement between parents over puberty blockade for their child, a Family Court intervention is necessary. And the court’s federal jurisdiction is based on the idea that therapeutic treatment targets a disorder. After all, gender dysphoria appears in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.

The gender medical lobby has fallen out of love with the Family Court, which used to uncritically accept the pro-treatment testimony of clinicians. Now, as reflected in the NHMRC document, state Supreme Court judges are seen as more biddable.

Gender clinics may be happy to order invasive medicine for children who, we are told, may have no disorder whatsoever. But is this medicine at all? And what will be the opinion of the lawyers who advise public children’s hospitals? Who is mulling over the likelihood of reputational damage?

The lawyers may be more alert to the accounts of detransitioners, who are not mentioned in the key NHMRC advice document. There are scattered references to patients who “re-identify with sex assigned at birth” but this is presented as too rare to warrant serious discussion.

The guidelines group offers an upbeat assessment of a teenager’s capacity to consent to life-altering interventions.

“The cognitive capacity required to make autonomous medical decisions (the ability to reason and consider alternative courses of action) increases steeply from age 10 and typically reaches adult levels around age 16,” they say.

“Steeply” is doing a lot of work here. And it seems the guidelines group lacked the cognitive capacity to consider the research of UK neuropsychologist Professor Sallie Baxendale. She has spoken on exactly this issue: the teenage brain; its impulsive tendency; and its weak grasp of long-term risk.

“Adolescence is a critical window of neurodevelopment and puberty plays a critical role in these neurodevelopmental processes,” Professor Baxendale wrote in a 2024 paper. “The suppression of puberty impacts brain structure and the development of social and cognitive functions in mammals, the effects are complex and often sex specific.

“Critical questions remain unanswered regarding the nature, extent and permanence of any arrested development of cognitive function associated with puberty blockers. The impact of pubertal suppression on measures of neuropsychological function is an urgent research priority.

“There is no evidence that cognitive effects are fully reversible following discontinuation of treatment.”

Not long ago, gender clinicians made the unqualified claim that blockers were a no-regrets “pause button”.

In goalpost-shifting mode, the NHMRC has narrowed the claim: now it’s the effect of blockers on “hormone production” that is said to be reversible.

The key document gives no explanation how a teenager who stops pubertal suppression might recover the lost years of psychosexual development. And there is no consideration of the fact, attested to by Dutch and UK data, that almost all children begun on blockers go on to cross-sex hormones meant to be taken lifelong. Can a 10-year-old be put on such a pathway?

The NHMRC guidelines group says: “For a young person who is questioning their gender, or in cases where parents or carers are uncertain about the young person affirming their gender, puberty suppression may provide breathing space for discussion and decision making, allowing the young person time to clarify their embodiment goals.

“Withholding care to ‘wait and see’ as puberty progresses may not improve distress and can affect the young person’s physical and mental health, wellbeing, and ability to function.”

Note the conflict between “wait and see” (bad) and “time to clarify” (good)? And if the psychological effects of pubertal suppression are unknown, how can the NHMRC tell that deprivation of blockers will harm mental health?

“Time to think” is the ironic title of Hannah Barnes’s book on the scandal at the London-based Tavistock youth gender clinic; there was little thinking and plenty of medicalisation.

The resulting 2020-24 Cass Review was international in its scope with multiple systematic reviews. It gets only glancing references in NHMRC documents.

Nor does the guidelines group offer any real discussion of Sweden’s historic adoption of a more cautious treatment policy in 2022.

Professor Mikael Landén, who was co-author on the Swedish systematic review, said: “Against the background of almost non-existent long-term data, we conclude that [puberty blocker] treatment in children with gender dysphoria should be considered experimental treatment rather than standard procedure. This is to say that treatment should only be administered in the context of a clinical trial under informed consent.”

The Australian guidelines group states that trans puberty suppression “may reduce suicidality behaviours, but the evidence is very uncertain”.

In this context, recent research from Finland and the UK is hard to overlook, but the key NHMRC document manages to do so. There is no serious consideration of this robust data.

One study using the comprehensive health registries of Finland found that suicide risk in gender clinic caseloads was driven by the psychiatric disorders of these young people and not by gender distress itself. Another Finnish study has shown significant increases in reliance on specialised psychiatric care after medical transition.

Also ignored by the NHMRC is the work of Oxford University sociologist Professor Michael Biggs, who is one of very few researchers to have analysed actual suicides linked to a youth gender clinic.

Using data from the Tavistock clinic, he calculated “that the suicide rate of transgender adolescents is higher than that of their [non-trans] peers, but thankfully still very low—the annual suicide rate is 13 per 100,000”. This was based on the four patients known or suspected to have died by suicide out of about 15,000 patients seen from 2010 to 2020.

The NHMRC asserts the Commonwealth’s copyright on Page 2, but this is a derivative document. Clinicians in North America and the Netherlands have prefigured this manoeuvre in which poorly evidenced health outcomes are cast off in favour of subjective embodiment goals.

Public comment on the NHMRC’s interim advice ends on January 18, 2027. The full guidelines are scheduled for release in late 2028.