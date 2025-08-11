Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
13h

“The Chilean parents’ group Kairós welcomed the bill, noting that 15 per cent of the gender-distressed children in their members’ families had desisted and re-embraced their birth sex, thereby highlighting the risks of medicalising unstable transgender or non-binary identities”.

. . . . Indeed, multiple studies confirm that some 80-90% of children who present with gender dysphoria will cease to question their gender incongruence by the time they reach adolescence if left alone. (ie they will desist)

If gender physicians are not be forthcoming in relation to the very high rate of desistence they will be exposing children and parents to a vulnerable window in which puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones may be seen as ‘life saving’.

Eriko
7h

Thank you, Bernard. Some hopeful news from Chile, though I do wish we had more politicians like this in Australia, who are brave enough to propose a similar bill here. Didn't you write about trans identified girls receiving subsidised testosterone thanks to their doctors diagnosing them with some kind "testicular deficiency" despite not actually having testicles? How is that not medical fraud?

Our laws seem to do the opposite of protecting children from these dangerous and irreversible treatments. With the conversion practices ban in place, children are instead pushed towards them, with anyone trying to dissuade them risking punishment under the law.

