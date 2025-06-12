Gender Clinic News

Jillian Stirling
6h

I am a bit taken aback by your view of men. After 48 years of marriage I would beg to differ.

The rest is very interesting.

I never use the g word after it was patronisingly explained to me by a feminist organisation and my early childhood lecturer, when I was training to be an early childhood teacher in the 70’s. I too have encountered confused, uncomfortable men in the past who wanted to live as women but didn’t insist on their rights to try to encroach into female spaces. This insistence on acceptance is counter productive and just created division. The sexes are different and created that way for a reason.

1 reply
1 more comment...

