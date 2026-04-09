Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Science_not_ideology's avatar
Science_not_ideology
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Thanks Bernard! Thoughtful and considered as usual!

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
5d

INFORMED CONCENT EXCLUDES DOCUMENTED NEGATIVE OUTCOMES

Informed consent in medicine requires that a patient, or parent with legal capacity, voluntarily gives specific consent to a procedure after receiving sufficient information, including risks and benefits

The RCH ‘Standards of Care & Treatment Guidelines’ (ASOCTG) frame the "Affirmative Model of Gender Care" by emphasizing supportive exploration and the amelioration of distress.

Regarding the specific advice given during counselling:

….Positive vs Negative Outcomes:

The guidelines state that gender-affirming care is linked to improved mental health and wellbeing. Clinicians are advised to cite evidence suggesting that supportive care can lower rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide attempts.

….Regret and Detransition: AusPATH maintains that gender-affirming care is associated with ‘very low rates of regret and de-transition’. Consequently, clinicians typically do not advise families of documented studies indicating a poor outcome.

The counselling process is designed to ensure families make "considered and informed treatment decisions" through shared understanding, rather than presenting a predetermined negative outcome.

I list the title of three of a many studies, (readily accessible on the internet) that demonstrate dreadful outcomes for those who undergo gender transition:

1. Amsterdam Cohort of Gender Dysphoria Study (1972–2017)

2. Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons in Sweden (1973–2023).

3. Suicide Mortality Among Adolescents in Finland (1996–2019)

. . . .A medical practitioner who gains informed consent without informing the patient of possible negative outcomes breaches their duty of care, invalidating the consent and opening themselves up to significant legal, ethical, and professional consequences.

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