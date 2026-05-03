Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Andrew Orr's avatar
Andrew Orr
9h

This pragmatic summary of the mental gymnastics performed by the powerfully placed , and medically trained, dominant gender identity theory protagonists might be identified as being primarily driven by a common motive, that being one of overwhelming Narcissistic Compassion. Such emotional expression finds fertile ground within the a largely feminized subset of said protagonists. When the demographics of childhood gender clinics are overly populated by earnest young ( biological!) females, with personality traits , high in consciousness and agreeableness, it has resulted in vulnerable minors becoming victims of said clinicians’ repudiation of training, in favor of adopting the “ saviour complex”, to satisfy the motive. Pesky biology, it just keeps bobbing up.

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Jennifer OBrien's avatar
Jennifer OBrien
6h

What an excellent analysis exposing the dishonesty and egregiously wilful negligence at the heart of this so-called area of medicine. What drives these dreadful individuals and ‘professional’ organisations in their indifference to the harm they are perpetrating ?

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