Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
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The proponents of the Affirmative Gender Care are committed to continue their sacred mission regardless of the realities:

. . . It is well established that 80% - 90% of children who satisfy the gender dysphoria diagnostic criteria of will desist by adolescence if nothing is done.

. . . The findings of the referenced Finnish study (along with a multitude of others studies) finds that: Adolescents suffering from GD present with excessive psychiatric morbidity. Subsequent to gender reassignment, psychiatric treatment needs appear to increase. It should be noted that in some individuals, medical GR appears to be linked to deterioration in mental health.

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