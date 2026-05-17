Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Elizabeth's avatar
Elizabeth
4d

Bravo, Dr Spiller. If I had a say, it would be that your article could be read by all psychologists, then disseminated to all parents seeking support for their troubled children.

I came across you early in my search for help for my child.

At the time I didn't have faith in any psychologist. I'd had to pull my child from specialised psychology for late diagnosed autism, because gender arose, and was focused on affirmatively and dismissively of the real issues we sought care for- executive function, sensory difficulties and auditory processing difficulties affecting socialisation.

But reading about you gave me faith in my intuition that I was heading in the right direction. I felt a validation of my own immense concerns, at not finding substance in ANY research related to GA'C'.

I have a professional background related to medicine, and I hunted hard.

I agree with your article 100%.

It bemuses me as to why my medical and allied health colleagues are so captured. Are they lazy, raised online, too young to have experience or critical discernment?

When you speak of the APS, I wonder, if like my own professional body, they are administrators rather than clinicians? Career Board representatives/ professional seat- sitters rather than senior clinicians with rich clinical and educational histories?

Or is it a profit driven race held somewhere more distant, that feeds from the multitudes of vulnerable customers internationally? In which the marketing and lobbying is so effective that it has infused media to a cultural degree?

I feel a desparate loss in reading your article.

I'm so so so so sorry that the APS loses a voice that it really needs.

Like you I'm also fearful for the children of others and the sequelae for society.

I'm lucky.

My child escaped with my very hard work over years- late night research on gender, parenting, neurodiversity, introception, anxiety, educational influences, family based therapy,

parenting, ppp, tomes on autism, etc... while holding down a professional job and maintaining normalcy within the family.

It wasn't as hard, however, as being agile around the medical professionals and therapists who would have been authoritative influences to concretise and pathologise what was a passing, immature growth stage.

Anyway

We're here.

I thank you for your small voice in my research.

I thank you now for your clear, understandable voice on a large stage.

May you reach more parents like me.

Better yet, may your very sane, caring and calm but urgent voice, reach the APS in time for the profession as a whole to be saved from huge destabilising and damaging influences.

Thank you yet again. From the bottom of my heart.

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Dianna Kenny's avatar
Dianna Kenny
3d

Well done, Vanessa! I feel the same way but did not want to waste my valuable time in arguing the points with them, knowing that they would fall on deaf ears. But bravo to you for a sterling effort. Remember what George Orwell said in "1984": “In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act.” You are a revolutionary!

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