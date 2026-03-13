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Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
Mar 14

Even the ABC is now questioning the legitimacy of gender transition in children:

. . . A comment from our National online news source of May 24 2021:

“Dr Telfer is credited with helping to save many children's lives without pulling out a single scalpel or tending to any life-threatening diseases”

. . . .Then four years later, on May 23 2025:

“Is gender-affirming care truly life-saving care?”

The assertion that medical transition is life-saving and urgently required is a frequent claim that can have the effect of coercing parents, policy makers and institutions to suppress some of their questions and deeper concerns.

And yet an independent review of data on rates of suicide among young gender dysphoria patients of the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust, following the 2020 restriction of puberty blocking drugs, suggests that medical transition is unlikely to mitigate suicide risk among trans-identified youth. On the contrary, a large study concluded that it is other co-occurring mental health conditions that are associated with suicide — as a result, the authors stressed the need for professionals to treat other conditions, such as trauma or autism, rather than rush to provide medical transition or surgery”.

Trauma and Autism, who would have thought such a thing?

. . .When the ABC gets to question something as woke and sacred as messing with confused children’s genitals then there is a real cause for concern.

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Jennifer OBrien's avatar
Jennifer OBrien
Mar 15

Thank you for another excellent update Bernard. I am feeling cautiously optimistic that things are moving-albeit slowly- in the right direction. I truly think your terrific reporting has contributed significantly to waking people up to this tragic scandal. I hope you eventually receive appropriate professional recognition for your work in this area.

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