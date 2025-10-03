Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Vincent Keane
13h

BAD MEDICINE

Despite advances in Western medicine and the well-established criteria to ‘test’ new therapies for efficacy and safety the discipline continues to promote interventions that cause great harm. I reference three recent examples of the damage done when due diligence is ignored:.

1. The Intravaginal Sling (IVS)

Developed in Australia during the 80’s. The device was intended to treat pelvic floor dysfunction in women. Promoted by the AMA it was marketed globally. Over time severe irreversible complications began to emerge leading to a medical scandal and billions of dollars in legal settlements. The AMA apologised for their involvement.

2. The U.S. Opioid Epidemic

In the 1990s, Purdue Pharma in the US launched an aggressive campaign to market OxyContin, claiming that opioids could manage pain without addiction. Absurdly it was approved by the US FDA resulting in the death of an estimated 400,000 persons from addiction and overdose. Purdue was fined US $8 billion and declared bankrupt.

3. The Affirmative Model of Gender Care

Probably the most serious ongoing contemporary example of ‘Really Bad Medicine’ as It involves irreversible damage to vulnerable children. The "Affirmative" model is endorsed by the AMA (no lesson learned from their IVS debacle), prestigious Australian medical colleges including the RACP, our national paediatric hospitals and a multitude of medical practitioners.

Long-term studies of the ‘Affirmed’ cohort demonstrate elevated suicides, mental health comorbidities and early deaths.

