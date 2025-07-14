Gender Clinic News

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
11h

There was much musing about what was going on, admitting that they did not know what the long-term health effects of puberty blockers might be . . . . . . . .

1. Amsterdam Cohort of Gender Dysphoria Study (1972–2017)

Key Finding: While suicide risk in transgender individuals is higher than in the general population, this risk remains consistent across all stages of transition. The study noted no significant increase in suicide risk over time, and in some cases, a decrease in trans women.

2. Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons in Sweden (1973–2023)

Key Finding: Individuals who underwent sex reassignment surgery exhibited substantially higher risks of mortality, suicidal behaviour, and psychiatric conditions compared to the general population.

3. Suicide Mortality Among Adolescents in Finland (1996–2019)

Key Finding: Gender dysphoria alone did not predict mortality or suicide among adolescents referred to gender clinics. Psychiatric comorbidities were the primary predictors of mortality & medical gender reassignment didn’t mitigate suicide risk.

4. Somatic Morbidity and Cause of Death in Denmark (1978–2010)

Key Finding: Among individuals who underwent SRS, somatic morbidity increased from 19.1% pre-surgery to 23.2% post-surgery, with a mortality rate of 9.6%. The average age at death was 53.5 years.

5.Examining gender-specific mental health risks after gender-affirming surgery: a national database study

Key finding: From 107,583 patients, matched cohorts demonstrated that those undergoing surgery were at significantly higher risk for depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, and substance disorders than those without surgery

6. Mortality trends over five decades in adult transgender people receiving hormone treatment: Amsterdam cohort of gender dysphoria

Key Finding: This observational study showed an increased mortality risk in transgender people using hormone treatment, regardless of treatment type. This increased mortality risk did not decrease over time

6. Transition as Treatment: The Best Studies Show the Worst Outcomes

Key Findings: Total mortality was 51% higher than in the general population, mainly from suicide, AIDS, CVS diseases, drug abuse and unknown causes

7. Risk of Suicide and Self-Harm Following Gender-Affirmation Surgery

Key Finding: Patients who have undergone gender-affirming surgery are associated with a significantly elevated risk of suicide, highlighting the necessity for comprehensive post-procedure psychiatric support.

8. The Fall of the Nation's First Gender-Affirming Surgery Clinic

Key Finding: Johns Hopkins Hospital established the first gender-affirming surgery (GAS) clinic in the United States in 1966. Operating for more than 13 years, the clinic was abruptly closed in 1979. According to the hospital, the decision was made in response to objective evidence claiming that GAS was ineffective.

9. Misrepresentations evidence in “gender-affirming care is preventative care”

Key Finding: If claim such as “Gender-affirming care is preventative care”—are to be published in highly influential medical journals, it is of paramount ethical importance that they are accompanied by accurate, transparent, verifiable, and honest interpretations of the evidence used to support them. Without this, such claims constitute nothing more than misleading and discrediting ideological dogma.

10. Quality of life 15 years after sex reassignment surgery for transsexualism

Key Finding: Fifteen years after sex reassignment the quality of life is lower in the domains general health, role limitation, physical limitation & personal limitation.

Mumbum's avatar
Mumbum
2h

Awesome of you to promote this book, thankyou. I just ordered a copy.

