Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
13h

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE HONEYMOON IS OVER ?

I list the title and one-line summary of the Key-Findings of ten studies of the long-term outcome oof Gender Transition. All studies are accessible on the internet.

1. Amsterdam Cohort of Gender Dysphoria Study (1972–2017)

Key Finding: The suicide risk remains consistent across all stages of transition.

2. Long-Term Follow-Up of Transsexual Persons in Sweden (1973–2023)

Key Finding: higher risks of mortality, suicidal behaviour & MH conditions.

3. Suicide Mortality Among Adolescents in Finland (1996–2019)

Key Finding: Gender reassignment didn’t mitigate suicide risk.

4. Somatic Morbidity and Cause of Death in Denmark (1978–2010)

Key Finding: mortality rate of 9.6% with the average age at death of 53.5 years.

5.Examining gender-specific mental health risks after gender-affirming surgery

Key finding: Significantly higher risk for depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

6. Mortality trends over five decades in transgender people on hormone treatment:

Key Finding: This increased mortality risk that did not decrease over time

7. Transition as Treatment: The Best Studies Show the Worst Outcomes

Key Findings: Total mortality was 51% higher than in the general population.

8. The Fall of the Nation's First Gender-Affirming Surgery Clinic

Key Finding: The clinic was abruptly closed in 1979 as GAS was ineffective.

9. Misrepresentations evidence in “gender-affirming care is preventative care”

Key Finding: Nothing more than misleading and discrediting ideological dogma.

10. Quality of life 15 years after sex reassignment surgery for transsexualism

Key Finding: Satisfaction was significantly lower compared with controls.

. . . Yet the RCH Gender Service aims to improve the physical and mental health outcomes of children and adolescents who are trans or gender diverse!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
for the kids's avatar
for the kids
17h

Incredibly helpful summary, thank you!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bernard Lane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture