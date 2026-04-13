Gender Clinic News

Gender Clinic News

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Vincent Keane's avatar
Vincent Keane
1d

Prior to the early 2000’s there was essentially no childhood gender dysphoria in Australia, or the rest of the world for that matter.

Everybody seemed to get on just fine with their god given genitals.

It is well established that the Affirmative Model of Gender Care is not evidence based – so perhaps there is no need to agonise over what ‘evidence-based advice’ we can replace it with.

Just shut it all down.

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Jazz's avatar
Jazz
1d

How disappointing of the APS. Thankyou Sandra for everything you do.

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